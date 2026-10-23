Uganda: Africa Aquatics Zone III - Seven Countries Battle for Glory in Kampala

Kampala — Seven African countries from Africa Zone III are battling for honours and other medals at a 5-day regional competition at Kampala International School of Uganda, Bukoto swimming pool.

The zonal swimming competition October 21-25 at Bukoto and Entebbe Sailing Club will see swimmers compete in different age categories, including masters. The battles in the swimming pool will include water polo.

Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and hosts Uganda are in action. The swimming championship is sponsored by Diamond Trust Bank, Roke Telcom, Absa Bank, Aquafina, NCS, Tororo Cement, Uganda Airlines, UDB, Plascon, FINA, and CANA.