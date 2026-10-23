Kenya Red Cross Launches Emergency Response for Families Fleeing Moyale Clashes Into Marsabit

Addis Abeba — The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has launched an emergency response for families arriving in Moyale, in Kenya's Marsabit County, after fleeing insecurity linked to renewed clashes across the border in Ethiopia, as fighting in the disputed border town has forced civilians to seek safety on the Kenyan side.

"Our priority is to make sure every family arriving in Moyale is safe, sheltered and treated with dignity," KRCS Secretary General Dr. Ahmed Idris said in a statement, adding that the organisation's staff and volunteers would continue responding as humanitarian needs evolve.

The initial response is intended to reach 1,000 households, with KRCS teams working alongside the Marsabit County Government, national authorities and humanitarian partners to establish temporary shelters and distribute tents and essential household supplies, including blankets, sleeping mats, jerrycans and kitchen sets.

The organisation is also providing Super Cereal, a fortified porridge flour intended to support the nutritional needs of young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as first aid for people requiring immediate assistance.

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A rapid needs assessment is underway to identify priority requirements, with early findings pointing to urgent needs for food, safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, primary health care and protection, particularly for women, children, older people and persons with disabilities. KRCS is also helping separated family members reconnect.

The response follows renewed violence in Moyale, where clashes between security forces from Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional states erupted on the morning of 22 October, following several days of escalating tensions over territorial and administrative disputes in the border town.

The latest escalation followed a dispute over the opening of a Somali Regional State administrative office and the raising of its flag in Kebele 02, an area officials claim is administered by Oromia, a claim disputed by officials from the Somali region.

The incident triggered an exchange of gunfire on 18 October, killing a 13-year-old girl, Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa. Accounts differed over the circumstances of her death, with some attributing it to Somali regional forces and others saying she was caught in crossfire.

Attempts by elders and security officials to defuse tensions, including an agreement to remove the flag, failed to secure a lasting resolution. Fighting subsequently spread to several localities in Moyale and parts of the wider East Borana Zone, while transport was disrupted, businesses closed and houses were reported burned.

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Addis Standard's reporting on the clashes documented civilian displacement, including women and children fleeing toward the Kenyan side of the border. Security officials on both sides confirmed casualties and injuries but did not disclose figures. The full scale of the displacement and humanitarian needs remained unclear.

The latest developments echo an earlier cross-border displacement crisis in March 2018, when Kenyan authorities and humanitarian organisations received thousands of Ethiopians fleeing violence in Moyale after Ethiopian army personnel killed civilians in the town.

At the time, KRCS said it had received at least 2,000 Ethiopian asylum seekers in the Kenyan border town following their displacement. The organisation distributed emergency family kits containing tarpaulins, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, soap, thermal blankets and jerrycans, while the Marsabit County Government provided food assistance. A medical unit was also deployed as authorities and humanitarian partners assessed needs among the arrivals, most of whom were women and children.

The current KRCS statement does not specify the number of people who have crossed into Kenya, identify the precise cause of the latest clashes beyond cross-border insecurity, or outline longer-term assistance plans.