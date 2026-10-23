Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Former SSS DG As Governing Board Chair of Niss

press release

The former DG began his career in the Security Division of the Kano State Cabinet Office before his transfer of service in 1984.

The Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Y. M. Bichi, the immediate past Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), as chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Lower Usuma Dam, Abuja.

Mr Bichi's appointment was approved by President Tinubu based on the recommendation of the current DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi.

His appointment, is for an initial four year term, effective 22nd October, 2026 in accordance with Section 4 of the National Institute for Security Studies (Establishment) Act, 2019.

Mr Bichi, who will succeed A.A. Gadzama, on the Governing Board, handed over leadership of the DSS to the incumbent Director-General in August 2024.

The former DG began his career in the Security Division of the Kano State Cabinet Office before his transfer of service in 1984.

Mr Bichi's appointment to Chair the NISS Board brings an extensive experience in intelligence, security administration, operational leadership and institutional training to the governance of the National Institute.

Lilian Omo-Odigwe

Director Cordination and Liaison

NISS