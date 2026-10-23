Namibia: Navachab Gold Rush Mtb Challenge to Attract 208 Cyclists

Mountain biking enthusiasts are expected to converge on Karibib tomorrow for the Navachab Gold Rush MTB Challenge, which is set to attract 208 cyclists.

The race will start and finish at De Skuur, with two categories for riders of different experience levels.

The 35km route is designed for social riders and developing mountain biking athletes, while the 70km endurance route will challenge experienced cyclists with a tougher test of stamina and preparation.

The shorter course is expected to offer an accessible yet exciting experience for riders seeking to enjoy the sport while navigating Karibib's demanding terrain. Meanwhile, the longer route will push competitors through more technical sections that demand endurance and careful preparation.

QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine Communications officer Tuafi Shafombabi said the event aims to provide a well-organised cycling experience for both competitive riders and those participating for recreation.

"The Navachab Gold Rush MTB Challenge is about creating an enjoyable and memorable experience for cyclists of all levels. We want riders, supporters and families to come together and experience what Karibib has to offer," she said.

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