Namibia: Navachab Gold Rush Mtb Challenge to Attract 208 Cyclists

23 October 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Mountain biking enthusiasts are expected to converge on Karibib tomorrow for the Navachab Gold Rush MTB Challenge, which is set to attract 208 cyclists.

The race will start and finish at De Skuur, with two categories for riders of different experience levels.

The 35km route is designed for social riders and developing mountain biking athletes, while the 70km endurance route will challenge experienced cyclists with a tougher test of stamina and preparation.

The shorter course is expected to offer an accessible yet exciting experience for riders seeking to enjoy the sport while navigating Karibib's demanding terrain. Meanwhile, the longer route will push competitors through more technical sections that demand endurance and careful preparation.

QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine Communications officer Tuafi Shafombabi said the event aims to provide a well-organised cycling experience for both competitive riders and those participating for recreation.

"The Navachab Gold Rush MTB Challenge is about creating an enjoyable and memorable experience for cyclists of all levels. We want riders, supporters and families to come together and experience what Karibib has to offer," she said.

[email protected]

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.