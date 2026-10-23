Namibia: VNL Title Race Goes Down to Final Day

The final round of the MTC Volleyball National League (VNL) takes place tomorrow at the DTS Sports Grounds in Windhoek, with the title race remaining wide open in both the men's and women's competitions. League director Albert Khevare highlighted the competitiveness of this season's campaign.

Khevare said the teams have been closely matched throughout the season, making it difficult to predict the eventual champions before the final matches.

He added that the league has also provided newly promoted teams with an opportunity to challenge established sides, with Brutal Pact VC and Blaze VC from Rundu impressing with their performances.

According to Khevare, the two teams have defeated sides that have competed in the league over the past two seasons, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of the competition. He also singled out NamPol Volleyball's women's team for its performances this season.

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With the title races still undecided, supporters can expect an exciting conclusion to the campaign. However, the relegation picture has become clearer, with Six Stars from Ondangwa relegated from the women's league and Afrocat C from the men's competition.

Khevare credited MTC's sponsorship with contributing to the league's growth, saying the partnership has helped attract greater interest in volleyball and provided players with a platform to showcase their abilities.

"Our games have really grown significantly with their support," he said.

He further noted that the reintroduction of the national league has improved the standard of competition and strengthened the pathway to national team selection. The MTC VNL serves as a development platform for players aspiring to represent Namibia, while also inspiring younger athletes to work towards competing at the highest domestic level.

Khevare said young players are increasingly looking forward to joining the league as they develop their skills and gain experience.

Looking ahead, the league's ambition is to establish volleyball among Namibia's leading sports. Khevare believes the competition is moving in the right direction, with organisers aiming to build on this season's progress and make future editions even more competitive.

With the championship positions still to be decided, the final round will determine this season's men's and women's champions.

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