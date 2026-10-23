Liberia: New Equipment, New Opportunities - Liberia-Morocco Military Partnership Takes a Step Forward!

23 October 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A Moroccan C-130 cargo aircraft touched down at Roberts International Airport on October 19, bringing military vehicles and logistical supplies for the Armed Forces of Liberia, according to published reports.

For Liberians watching the development of our armed forces, this arrival brings an important question: what could stronger equipment and training mean for the men and women entrusted with protecting our country?

The partnership also includes plans for approximately 140 AFL personnel to travel to Morocco for specialized commando training--an opportunity to sharpen their skills and strengthen their readiness for demanding assignments.

Behind every uniform is a Liberian family. Behind every training opportunity is a soldier preparing to serve with greater knowledge, discipline, and confidence. The lasting value of this cooperation will be measured by how it strengthens professional service and helps protect Liberia's hard-earned peace.

From Monrovia to the counties, and across our communities abroad, this is a development worth following.

Fellow Liberians, what should be the AFL's biggest priority: better equipment, advanced training, or improved welfare for our soldiers?

Share your thoughts respectfully, and share this update with someone who follows Liberia's progress.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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