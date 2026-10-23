Nigeria: No, Nigerian Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Didn't Say Lagos Helpline for Reporting Fake Products Targets Igbos

No, Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi didn't say Lagos helpline for reporting fake products targets Igbos

IN SHORT: According to a viral graphic, Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi said the Lagos helpline for reporting fake products was launched to target the Igbos. But we found no credible evidence that Obi made such a statement.

On 6 October 2026, Nigeria's Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (Lascopa) launched a free helpline for residents to report fake, expired or adulterated goods, and other consumer complaints.

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The initiative came amid tensions over how Igbo traders are treated in Lagos, the country's largest commercial hub.

The Igbos are one of the country's largest ethnic groups and are considered more business-oriented. Their main cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has accused the Lagos state government of targeting markets dominated by Igbo traders.

A week after the helpline launch, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) raided a major trading hub in the state and seized counterfeit drinks worth over N2 billion (about $1.5 million).

Nafdac is a government agency that regulates and monitors the safety of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and other products in Nigeria.

Against this backdrop, a graphic going viral on social media claims presidential hopeful Peter Obi has called the helpline a plot against Igbo people.

"This so-called toll-free number is a political gimmick and a deliberate attempt to target Igbo people. It is not about public health; it is about witch-hunt and economic harassment against our people," reads the quote attributed to Obi in the graphic.

The claim surfaced about three months before Nigeria's 2027 general election, when an allegation of ethnic targeting by a leading candidate could carry political weight.

The graphic was also posted here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report).

But did Obi make the statement? We checked.

No evidence to support claim

Africa Check found no credible reports of Obi making the remarks. The helpline's launch received widespread media coverage, but none mentioned such a response from Obi.

The graphic also did not mention when and where Obi supposedly made the statement. This is a sign that the statement may be fabricated.

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We searched Obi's official X account and found no such statement.

Lascopa's announcement said the helpline was open to all consumers. It did not identify any ethnic group or trading company as targets.

We found no credible evidence that Obi said the Lagos helpline was intended to target Igbo people.

The claim is false.

Other instances of the false claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.