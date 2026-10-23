Tanzania: Public Urged to Learn Flood Rescue Skills

A WATER rescue expert has urged citizens to learn basic first aid and rescue techniques to save lives during El Niño related flooding before professional emergency teams arrive.

Agnes Swimming Foundation rescue team leader Abdallah Mohamed said public awareness and practical skills are essential in reducing flood related casualties, particularly in densely populated communities where trained rescuers and emergency equipment may not be readily available.

Speaking on a local television programme on Wednesday, Mr Mohamed said the foundation is training young people from various districts to help communities understand flood risks, respond safely to emergencies, and prepare for anticipated heavy rains.

He said the initiative complements government and community efforts to improve emergency preparedness, including clearing drainage channels and educating residents on safety measures.

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Mr Mohamed stressed that rescuers must prioritise their own safety before attempting to save others, warning that untrained people risk becoming additional victims if they enter dangerous waters without assessing the conditions.

"Before attempting a rescue, consider your safety, the surrounding environment and your ability to help. You also need swimming skills, appropriate equipment and knowledge of rescue techniques," he said.

He called for stronger cooperation between the foundation, government institutions and development partners to establish mobile training programmes that can reach more communities.

Mr Mohamed also emphasised the importance of educating children, saying swimming and water-safety lessons can help young people recognise danger and respond appropriately.

Agnes Swimming Foundation swimming and rescue instructor Elia Kimimba advised people caught in floodwaters to seek stable objects, such as trees or secure structures, where possible, while waiting for assistance rather than attempting to fight strong currents.

He said rescue operations do not end when a victim is brought out of the water, noting that appropriate first aid and prompt medical attention are critical.

Mr Kimimba said rescuers should assess a victim's breathing and responsiveness, provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when necessary if trained to do so, and seek emergency medical assistance.

He added that victims unable to walk require careful handling, with the method of carrying depending on their condition, the number of available rescuers and the need to avoid further injury.

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Agnes Swimming Foundation rescuer Veronica Mathias said the training had helped her understand that swimming ability alone is not enough to guarantee a successful rescue.

"You may know how to swim, but without understanding the correct procedures, you can bring someone out of the water and still fail to save their life. You need to know what to do at every stage, from the rescue to first aid and transferring the victim to hospital," she said.

Ms Mathias added that proper training helps rescuers assess victims' conditions, provide appropriate assistance and communicate relevant information to medical personnel.