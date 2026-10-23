Tanzania: Tasaf Helps Families Rewrite Their Poverty Stories

Mwanza — THE calm waters of Lake Victoria are becoming a source of hope and economic opportunity for low-income households in Ilemela Municipal Council, Mwanza Region, where fish farming is opening new pathways to better incomes and sustainable livelihoods.

In Kayenze Ndogo Street, Bugogwa Ward, members of the Maliganya TASAF and Temeke TASAF groups are turning their lakeshore surroundings into productive assets through fish farming in floating cages. Supported under the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN) Programme, the initiative demonstrates how community-based investments facilitated by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) are empowering beneficiaries to harness locally available resources, venture into income-generating activities and gradually improve their economic well-being.

The groups received a total of 34m/- through TASAF, which they invested in constructing two fish cages and purchasing fish fingerlings and feed to establish their venture.

The investment has already begun yielding encouraging results, with the groups generating approximately 27m/- in revenue from their first harvest. The proceeds have enabled members to reinvest in fish farming while allocating part of the earnings to group savings and lending activities, creating additional opportunities for economic empowerment.

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Speaking about the project's achievements, Acting TASAF Coordinator for Ilemela Municipal Council, Mr David Lugenji says the initiative demonstrates how vulnerable households can transform locally available resources into sustainable sources of income when provided with appropriate financial support and economic opportunities.

According to Mr Lugenji, the groups identified the economic potential of Lake Victoria and decided to venture into cage fish farming as a collective investment aimed at improving their livelihoods and strengthening their financial independence.

He explains that the project's success reflects the broader contribution of TASAF in supporting poor households to move beyond dependence on social assistance and actively participate in productive economic activities.

"Our beneficiaries previously faced difficulties securing three meals a day. However, through these projects and the small businesses they have established, they are now becoming more food secure and improving their living conditions," explains Mr Lugenji.

From poverty to economic independence

Beyond fish farming, the PSSN Programme has transformed the lives of several beneficiaries across Ilemela Municipality, enabling them to establish businesses, acquire productive assets, improve their housing conditions and provide better opportunities for their families.

Among those who have recorded remarkable achievements is Ms Laurencia Rubigisa, a resident of Kabangaja, whose journey from struggling to meet basic household needs to owning income-generating assets illustrates the impact of the programme.

Through opportunities provided under TASAF, Laurencia has successfully constructed a house accomodating four tenants, acquired two cows, two goats and pigs, and connected her home to electricity and running water.

These achievements have significantly strengthened her household's financial position, enabling her to meet essential family needs, including supporting her children's education.

Currently, one of her children is pursuing accounting studies at the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA), Mbeya Campus, after securing a higher education student loan.

Laurencia also serves as Chairperson of the Wasikivu TASAF Group, comprising 16 members who began their economic activities in 2020 through a share-based savings scheme. Over time, the group expanded its activities into the production of batik fabrics, groundnut products, soap and skincare oils, creating additional sources of income for its members.

Through TASAF support, the group acquired groundnut-grinding and soap-making machines and successfully purchased a plot of land intended for the construction of its office.

"We received a groundnut-grinding machine and a soap-making machine. This is a collective project, but each member also has an individual income-generating activity after graduating from TASAF," says Laurencia.

She explains that the programme has equipped members with opportunities to strengthen their productive capacities, establish individual businesses and gradually become economically self-reliant.

Similarly, Modesta Chidudu, a resident of Kayenze Ndogo Street, has witnessed significant improvements in her living conditions since joining the programme in 2014.

Previously struggling to provide for her family's basic needs, Modesta has managed to acquire cattle and goats, productive assets that contribute to her household income and long-term economic security.

"Life was extremely difficult before this programme," recalls Modesta, reflecting on the challenges she faced before receiving support through TASAF.

Her achievements demonstrate how access to social protection and economic empowerment opportunities can help vulnerable households build productive assets and establish a foundation for improved livelihoods.

Another beneficiary, Baraka John, has also experienced significant changes through his small fish business and participation in a community savings and lending group.

According to Baraka, the group received Tsh 7m/- , which enabled members to establish a revolving fund that provides interest-free loans to support individual economic activities.

"We received seven million Tanzanian shillings and started providing interestfree loans to members," says Baraka. Through his business and access to financial opportunities, Baraka has increased his income, constructed a house and strengthened his ability to provide for his family's essential needs.

For Asteria Mloba, the programme has similarly created opportunities to improve her housing conditions and expand her economic activities.

"The programme has uplifted us tremendously. We have significantly improved our houses, and our businesses are operating well," says Asteria, expressing satisfaction with the positive changes brought about by TASAF.

The experiences of these beneficiaries highlight how investments in productive activities, combined with access to savings and lending opportunities, are enabling households to build assets, diversify their income sources and gradually overcome poverty.

Restoring dignity and creating opportunities According to Mr Lugenji, TASAF's contribution in Ilemela extends beyond improving household incomes, as the programme has also helped restore dignity, confidence and social inclusion among beneficiaries who previously faced economic hardship.

He explains that some community members who once experienced discrimination and social exclusion because of their poor economic circumstances are now actively participating in productive activities and contributing meaningfully to their families' development.

The programme has also contributed to improved food security, with some households that previously struggled to secure three meals a day now better positioned to meet their daily nutritional and other essential needs.

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He further notes that the benefits of TASAF are increasingly evident in education, where children from some former beneficiary households have successfully progressed to higher learning institutions and secured student loans.

These achievements, he says, are creating opportunities for long-term family development by enabling the next generation to pursue education and improve their prospects for economic independence.

He emphasizes that Ilemela Municipal Council will continue supervising and monitoring projects established through TASAF to ensure their sustainability and continued contribution to the welfare of beneficiary households and surrounding communities.

Through the implementation of the PSSN Programme, TASAF continues to play an important role in supporting the Government of Tanzania's efforts to reduce poverty, strengthen household resilience and promote inclusive economic development.

From cage fish farming in Lake Victoria to livestock keeping, small businesses, rental housing and community savings initiatives, the achievements recorded by beneficiaries in Ilemela Municipality demonstrate the transformative potential of social protection programmes when linked to sustainable economic opportunities.

For Laurencia, Modesta, Baraka, Asteria and members of the fish farming groups, TASAF has represented more than temporary financial assistance. It has provided a pathway towards improved livelihoods, greater financial independence and a more promising future.

Their experiences demonstrate that effective social protection is not only about providing financial assistance to vulnerable households, but also about empowering them with the resources, skills and opportunities necessary to overcome poverty, restore dignity and achieve sustainable economic independence.