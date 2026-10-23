Tanzania: Mlandizi Substation to Spur Industrial Growth

Mlandizi — COAST Regional Commissioner, Stanslaus Nyongo has said the Mlandizi Power Substation, with 11 electricity distribution lines, is key to developing industrial parks, reducing frequent power outages and attracting investment to the region.

He said the 16bn/- substation, constructed through a partnership between the government and France, through the French Development Agency (AFD), had been operating at full capacity since September 30, 2026.

Mr Nyongo made the remarks during a one-day tour of Kibaha District Council, describing the facility's completion and operation as evidence of the government's commitment to improving electricity reliability for residents and investors.

He said the substation sent a positive message to local and foreign investors that Coast Region was strengthening the energy infrastructure needed to establish and expand industrial and commercial activities.

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He added that the facility was part of broader efforts to improve electricity access and strengthen preparedness for challenges that could arise during El Niño rains.

Preparations to reinforce electricity infrastructure were ongoing, he said, including the phased replacement of old wooden electricity poles with concrete ones.

Presenting the project report, Engineer Mbaraka Zonga said the substation received 132-kilovolt electricity from Ubungo and Chalinze before stepping it down to 33 kilovolts for distribution to customers.

He said the facility had new transformers with a capacity of 60 megavoltamperes (MVA), which he equated to 110 megawatts (MW), increasing the station's capacity from 100MW at the old facility to 220MW.

During the tour, Mr Nyongo also visited the Kibaha District Council Executive Director's office, Kwala Industrial Park and the council's modern market construction project.