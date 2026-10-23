Rwanda: RPA Veterans Visit Historic Gikoba Bunker On Liberation Trail

More than 300 former members of Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA-Inkotanyi) who were disabled during the liberation struggle visited the historic Gikoba bunker in Nyagatare District on Thursday, October 22.

The visit, organized by Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC), is part of a two-day Liberation Trail Tour during which the participants will reflect on the struggle to liberate Rwanda and stop the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: Nyagatare: Gikoba trail liberation march aims to inspire future generations

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They will also honour the sacrifices of former soldiers and recognising their contributions to the country.

At Gikoba, the veterans visited the bunker where then Chairman of RPA High Command and now President of the Republic, Paul Kagame, made critical operational decisions during the liberation struggle, including changes to military strategy and the expansion of the front northwards.

Located in Shonga Cell, Tabagwe Sector, Gikoba was home to the RPA's first military base from March 1991 to May 1992.

The area played a key role in shaping RPA's military strategy. Reforms introduced at Gikoba helped transform the RPF military wing into a structured and well-equipped force.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: A memorable trail across key RPA liberation sites

During this period, the army shifted from hit-and-run guerrilla tactics to defensive positional warfare. Kagame also trained military commanders on how to construct and operate from bunkers.

The area marks the first territory captured by RPA forces after they broke through enemy lines near the Uganda-Rwanda border. The Gikoba Trail includes a symbolic 21-kilometre route retracing the footsteps of RPA fighters during the liberation struggle.

Beyond revisiting the history of the struggle, the tour also seeks to promote unity and resilience and encourage the veterans to continue contributing to national development. It also offers the younger generation lessons in patriotism and selflessness, reminding them of the sacrifices made to secure the country's future.

ALSO READ: Mulindi museum visit brings Rwanda's liberation history to life for Indangamirwa youth

On Friday, the veterans will visit other key liberation sites such as Kagitumba, Nyabwishongwezi and Mulindi (Umulindi w'Intwali), significant sites of the liberation struggle.

Kagitumba is where the struggle to liberate Rwanda began, while Nyabwishongwezi is where the late Maj Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema fell during the early stages of the campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Umulindi w'Intwali in Gicumbi also holds an important place in the history of the struggle. It was the seat of the High Command during the struggle and has another historic bunker that hosted Kagame. There is also the National Liberation Museum Park at Mulindi.