Nigeria: Ministers Spend Billions to Secure Appointments, APC Spokesman Alleges

Alwan Hassan, a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has alleged that some ministers pay billions of naira to secure appointments and subsequently focus on recovering the money.

Hassan made the allegation during an interview on Arise News on Thursday, describing ministers as among the most corrupt officials in government and claiming the practice predates the APC administration.

"Every time a government goes out, the most criminal elements in government are ministers," he said.

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"A lot of ministers pay billions to be appointed, and the first thing they think of is how to recoup that money after being appointed."

"It is the truth about our country and not just APC ministers; it started before the APC," he said.

"The biggest fraudulent people you arrest after every government are ministers."

He also questioned the role of ministers in budget implementation, arguing that the government's ability to fund approved budgets should be a priority.

"Why do we need ministers? Why do we need budget to be given to ministers?" he asked.

'Power has improved under Tinubu'

Hassan also defended President Bola Tinubu's performance, saying the administration had taken steps to address challenges in the power sector.

He claimed Tinubu had approved more than ₦4tn for electricity meters, arguing that expanding household metering was important to improving electricity supply.

"There is no way you fix power issue without having every household powered," Hassan said.

On the use of solar power at the Presidential Villa, Hassan said the government had introduced financing support to help civil servants acquire solar systems.

"That is why he [President Tinubu] introduced Credicorp for civil servants to buy their own solar system," he said.

Tinubu will get votes in the north in 2027

Speaking on the 2027 general election, Hassan argued that President Tinubu's projects in parts of the North would help him win in states such as Bauchi and Kano, where he lost in the 2023 election.

"In 2023, Asiwaju was a candidate and not the president. He's done a lot in places like Kano and done a lot of streets in the North that will translate to votes," he said.

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Hassan also cited the renovation of 287 primary schools and more than 4,000 classrooms through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as examples of the administration's achievements.