Mozambique: Anamola Reports Murder of Another Senior Member in Inhambane

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has reported the murder of another party's senior member Zavala district, in the southern province of Inhambane.

The victim in question was António Siquela, the party's mobilizer in Massava village. In a statement, the party accuses members of riot police (UIR) of "intercepting and assaulting Siquela."

The party demands urgent clarification of the circumstances of Siquela's death, an independent and transparent investigation.

"Those responsible for his death must be held accountable under the law. Human life is a fundamental good and no political disagreement can justify acts of violence. Facts must be established and those involved must be held accountable. António Siquela is gone, but the demand for truth, justice and respect for human life remains", reads the document.

According to Anamola, the murders against its members now reach almost 60 since August 2025, when the party was formally created.

A prominent Mozambican NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), recently condemned the murder of Anamola members, accusing Mozambican President Daniel Chapo of "complicit silence."

According to CDD, the Mozambican justice system must investigate all these cases "with independence and speed. When citizens' lives are taken repeatedly, following the same pattern, the authorities must not remain silent."