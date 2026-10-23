Mozambique: Muchanga Expelled From Renamo for Demanding Momade's Resignation

Maputo — Renamo party, which used to be Mozambique's main opposition movement, has decided to expel its best known former parliamentary deputies, António Muchanga, following his suspension last February.

Muchanga was one of Renamo's main speakers in the previous parliament (2019-2024). He continues to speak regularly in television talk shows.

Together with demobilized guerrillas, Muchanga has been demanding the resignation of Ossufo Momade from his post as Renamo president. For many months Momade's opponents have been occupying Renamo offices across the country, demanding his resignation, widely blamed for Renamo's poor showing in the October 2024 general elections.

The former guerrillas also claim that they are being persecuted and even murdered by the current Renamo leadership for demanding Momade's resignation. They even accused the leadership of setting up "death squads", an accusation more normally levelled against the ruling Frelimo Party.

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The decision to expel Muchanga was taken on Thursday during the third ordinary session of Renamo's National Council, which was held in Maputo. His expulsion from the party was approved by a majority of voting members following disciplinary proceedings.

According to Renamo's spokesperson, Marcial Macome, ongoing court cases involving party members did not prevent Renamo from taking internal disciplinary action. He added that Muchanga's expulsion did not automatically extend to other members associated with the internal opposition movement.

"We followed the rules. The measure was intended to discourage behavior that could undermine the party's cohesion and unity", he said.

At the opening of the National Council meeting, Momade acknowledged tensions within the party and called for greater unity. He later announced that the next party congress would be held in the second half of 2027, delaying the selection of a new leader sought by some of his critics.

The congress is expected to determine Renamo's future leadership, as Momade has said he will not seek re-election.

The leadership dispute comes against the backdrop of Renamo's poor performance in the 2024 general elections. The party won 28 seats in parliament, down from 60 in 2019.