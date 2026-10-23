Africa: Listen! Experts Dissect Africa's FIFA World Cup Success

Africa's historic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the focus of Episode 117 of The COSAFA Show, as we bring you a fascinating technical discussion from the CAF Strategy Conference in Cabo Verde.

A record 10 African nations competed at the expanded tournament, with nine reaching the knockout rounds - an unprecedented achievement that showcased the continent's growing strength on the global stage.

But how close is Africa to producing a World Cup winner, and what still needs to improve?

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger is joined by FIFA football performance analyst Aaron Ackerman and former Ghana coach Otto Addo, a member of FIFA's Technical Study Group, to examine the evidence.

They look at the improved tactical discipline and organisation of African teams, the importance of pressing opponents higher up the pitch and the small margins that can decide knockout football.

The discussion also explores the need for more players in attacking positions, better use of chances and the ability to manage crucial moments.