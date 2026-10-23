Mozambique: Tenders to Contract Private Operators for Railway Network Underway

Maputo — The publicly-owned company Ports and Railways of Mozambique (CFM) has announced that public tenders public tenders are underway to contract private operators for the management of the country's railway network.

In a statement, the company argues that the measure is aimed at expanding freight transport services as part of a broader strategy to shift cargo from roads to railways and maritime transport, giving companies importing and exporting goods more options for moving their merchandise.

The concessions of railway network could allow private companies to operate specific sections, broadening the range of services available to freight customers. However, CFM has not disclosed which sections will be included, when the tenders will be launched or the criteria for selecting the concessionaires.

Mozambique's railway network serves three major logistics corridors -- Maputo, Beira and Nacala connecting the country's main seaports to inland production centres and neighboring countries.

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The Maputo Corridor links the Port of Maputo to South Africa's industrial hinterland, while the Beira Corridor connects the Port of Beira to Zimbabwe through the Machipanda railway line and to Malawi through the Sena line.

Further north, the Nacala Corridor connects the Port of Nacala to northern Mozambique and Malawi, supporting the movement of mineral resources, including coal from Moatize. Other strategic links include the Limpopo line, which connects Maputo to Chicualacuala, in Gaza province, and the Goba line, which links the Maputo area to Eswatini.

These railway routes facilitate the movement of minerals, agricultural products and other goods between production areas, ports and regional markets. They also provide landlocked neighboring countries with access to international maritime trade through Mozambican ports.

The planned concessions would expand private-sector participation in railway operations, as part of efforts to make greater use of rail and maritime transport, reduce reliance on roads and improve freight logistics.

CFM has yet to announce a timetable or provide further details about the proposed tenders.