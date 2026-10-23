Mozambique: Chapo Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Ties With International Partners

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with international partners in order to foster the country's development.

The President was speaking on Thursday at a ceremony in which he received newly accredited diplomatic representatives, highlighting investment, business cooperation, technology transfer and skills development as priorities for promoting economic and social development.

According to Maria Lucas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chapo welcomed the accreditation of the new representatives and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation with the countries and institutions they represent.

The diplomats are Martin Hackelberg from Germany, Brieu Pont from France, Lianne Houben from the Netherlands, Francisco Pardo from the European Union (EU), Ayça İnam from Türkiye, Dato Yusof from Malaysia, Roland Beridze from Georgia, Yury V. Nikalaichyk from Belarus, and Rod Rembendambya from Gabon.

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During his meeting with the German representative, Chapo said Mozambique intended to sign a new technical cooperation framework agreement with Germany soon. He also congratulated Hackelberg on becoming the first woman to head the German diplomatic mission in Mozambique.

In talks with the Dutch representative, Chapo highlighted the involvement of Dutch private companies in the Port of Beira, calling for increased investment from the Netherlands to expand business opportunities and economic activity.

France's involvement in major projects was also discussed, particularly TotalEnergies' natural gas project in Cabo Delgado province and the Mphanda Nkuwa hydroelectric project, in which French energy company Électricité de France (EDF) is involved.

Regarding the European Union, Chapo welcomed the decision to extend the EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM) for a further two years, underlining the importance of cooperation between Mozambique and the bloc.