Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has vowed to prevent corruption and profiteering in Kenya's response to the Ebola outbreak, warning that there will be no "Ebola billionaires" under his watch.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease on October 6 after a Kenyan who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo travelled through Uganda to Nairobi. The patient later died, prompting authorities to launch contact tracing and strengthen surveillance and isolation measures.

The Ministry of Health has since identified contacts linked to the initial case, with several infections subsequently confirmed among people connected to the first patient. Health authorities have said the confirmed cases remain linked to the same cluster, with no evidence of wider community transmission.

Speaking during the commissioning of a new maternity wing at Uruku Health Centre in Meru County, Duale said the ministry had put in place tighter controls to prevent unscrupulous business people and public officials from exploiting the health crisis to defraud the government.

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He referred to the alleged corruption and mismanagement associated with Kenya's COVID-19 response, including what he described as the emergence of "COVID billionaires".

Duale said procurement and spending related to the Ebola response would be closely monitored to protect public resources.

The Cabinet Secretary also spoke about his personal experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that his mother died from the disease.

He said the loss had strengthened his resolve to ensure that commercial interests and public officials do not take advantage of health emergencies for personal gain.

On politics, Duale defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, urging residents of the Meru region not to allow him to be disrespected.

He described Kindiki as an important political asset to the region and cautioned residents against shifting their allegiance in pursuit of uncertain political gains.

Using a local proverb, Duale said the community should not abandon what it already has in hand while pursuing opportunities that may not materialise.

He also rallied support for President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, backing the continuation of the Ruto-Kindiki partnership.

Duale said the partnership would provide policy continuity and support economic development, security and the government's push towards universal health coverage.

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The Cabinet Secretary was in Uruku to officially open a new maternity wing constructed in partnership with the Safaricom M-PESA Foundation. The facility is expected to expand access to maternal and child health services in the area.