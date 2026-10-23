Malawi: Schools Urged to Adapt As Heatwave Warning Issued Across Malawi

Schools and other learning institutions have been urged to implement immediate measures to protect learners and staff following a heatwave alert issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS).

The Department has forecast temperatures of up to 42C in parts of the Southern Region, with unusually high temperatures also expected across the Central, Northern and lakeshore areas.

In a statement, Secretary for Education Dr Ken Ndala said institutions should strictly adhere to precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding learners, teachers and support staff while maintaining continuity in education.

Schools have been advised to adjust timetables, relax uniform requirements and adopt flexible learning arrangements where necessary to reduce exposure to extreme heat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ministry has also directed institutions to suspend or reschedule outdoor activities, including sports, assemblies, parades and manual work, during the hottest part of the day, between 10am and 3pm.

Additional guidance includes ensuring continuous access to safe drinking water, encouraging regular hydration, keeping classrooms cool and well-ventilated, making use of shaded areas and avoiding overcrowding.

Schools have also been asked to pay particular attention to vulnerable groups, including young children, people with albinism, pregnant members of staff and those living with chronic health conditions.

"The ministry also reminds institutions to make use of the El Niño Practical Guidance for the Education Sector 2026-2027 booklets that have been distributed to strengthen preparedness and response to climate-related hazards," the statement said.

The advisory forms part of wider efforts to minimise the impact of extreme weather conditions on learning and to reduce health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures.