Nigeria: Omoda, Jaecoo Strengthen Ownership Confidence With Warranty, Aftersales Support

Omoda and Jaecoo are strengthening their global after-sales operations and warranty programmes as the emerging automotive brands seek to give customers greater confidence throughout the vehicle ownership journey.

For Nigerian motorists, where access to spare parts, maintenance expertise and dependable after-sales service often influence vehicle purchasing decisions, the brands' strategy could prove particularly significant.

In the United Kingdom, Omoda and Jaecoo vehicles are covered by a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, while batteries on electrified models receive eight-year coverage. Although warranty terms vary across markets, the policy reflects the brands' focus on long-term customer support.

The companies are also promoting their Super Hybrid System, which combines petrol and electric power to reduce fuel consumption without eliminating the convenience of conventional refuelling.

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The Jaecoo J7 PHEV emerged as Britain's best-selling new SUV in September, while also securing a Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption recorded by a plug-in hybrid production SUV completing the UK Three Peaks Challenge.

The flagship Jaecoo J8 offers 428 horsepower, all-wheel drive and more than 130 kilometres of electric-only driving. In Indonesia, a Jaecoo achieved a Guinness World Record after covering a verified 1,660 kilometres on a single tank and charge.

Beyond vehicle performance, the brands are expanding their parts distribution infrastructure. A 12,000-square-metre parts centre opened in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone in December 2024, stocking more than 20,000 different components.

The company has indicated plans to establish similar facilities across continents, with expansion already underway in South Africa.

For Nigeria's growing automotive market, where customers increasingly consider total ownership costs before purchasing vehicles, dependable warranty coverage, accessible spare parts and competent maintenance support could become important competitive advantages.

Omoda and Jaecoo's combination of hybrid technology, international performance records and investment in after-sales infrastructure therefore positions the brands to address some of the major concerns of Nigerian vehicle buyers.