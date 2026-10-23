Malawi: Silver Rewards Excellence Across Club Teams

Silver Strikers have recognised Madyina Nguluwe, Blessings Phiri and Albert Phiri as their September Players of the Month for the women's, reserve and youth teams respectively.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe, with the winners receiving cash prizes and shopping vouchers from the club's sponsors.

Nguluwe received the largest award package, collecting K200,000 in cash from Pinnacle Financial Services alongside a K300,000 shopping voucher from CP Investment.

Phiri and Albert Phiri, who were recognised for their performances with the reserve and youth teams, each received K100,000 from Pinnacle Financial Services.

The monthly awards programme is designed to recognise outstanding performances across the club's teams while encouraging players to maintain high standards throughout the season.

No award was presented in the senior men's category after the team played only one competitive match during September.

The initiative forms part of Silver Strikers' wider efforts to reward excellence across the club and foster competition for places at all levels.