Malawi: Renaissance Seeds Backs Climate-Smart Farming

Local seed manufacturer Renaissance Seeds has urged farmers to adopt climate-resilient seed varieties as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural productivity, food security and resilience to changing weather conditions.

The call was made during an engagement with the District Agriculture Extension Coordinating Committee (DAECC) in Lilongwe, where the company outlined its plans to improve farmers' access to quality seed ahead of the planting season.

Renaissance Seeds Head of Research, Chimwemwe Josiya, said the company was engaging agricultural stakeholders as part of its commitment to ensuring farmers have access to reliable and certified seed.

"Renaissance Seeds is working alongside government and other stakeholders to improve farmers' access to quality seed and contribute to increased agricultural productivity and food security," he said.

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The company is promoting climate-smart crop varieties, including the ZM523 and ZM623 open-pollinated maize varieties, as well as Chitedze 6 soybean seed, which are designed to help farmers adapt to increasingly unpredictable climatic conditions.

Joseph Ntengezo, Principal Administration Officer for the Lilongwe Agriculture Development Division, welcomed the initiative, describing stakeholder engagement as an important step towards encouraging the adoption of climate-resilient crop varieties.

He said greater awareness of improved seed technologies would help farmers make informed decisions and strengthen their capacity to cope with climate-related challenges.

The Lilongwe meeting follows similar engagements recently held with DAECC members in Kasungu and Ntchisi, as Renaissance Seeds expands efforts to promote improved seed adoption across the country.