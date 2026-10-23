Malawi: Stakeholders Call for Joined-Up Approach to Malawi's Food System

Self Help Africa (SHA) has called for greater coordination across Malawi's food system, warning that food security challenges cannot be addressed through agricultural production alone.

The call was made during the presentation of a position paper to the Ministry of Agriculture in Lilongwe on Wednesday, where stakeholders emphasised the need for a more integrated approach to tackling malnutrition, post-harvest losses and limited access to affordable, nutritious food.

SHA Country Director Kate Hartley Louis said efforts to improve food security must extend beyond the farm gate to include food storage, processing, distribution and consumption.

She said the position paper is designed to support coordinated implementation of food systems programmes at both national and district level, with the aim of ensuring nutritious food is available, accessible and affordable to households across the country.

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Louis stressed the importance of bringing together actors from across the food value chain to address persistent barriers affecting food availability and nutrition.

Ministry of Agriculture Principal Secretary Erica Maganga said transforming Malawi's food systems would require sustained collaboration between government, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector.

She said stronger partnerships were critical to advancing food systems reform and improving the country's long-term food security.

Meanwhile, National Planning Commission research officer Frank Kamanga urged stakeholders to align their interventions with the National Food Systems Transformation Programme to ensure projects contribute towards shared national objectives.

At district level, Dedza District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha said the council would incorporate priorities outlined in the position paper into its development planning processes.

Her commitment reflects the role local authorities can play in translating national policy objectives into practical interventions that respond to community needs.

The position paper comes amid growing recognition that improving food security requires a broader approach, encompassing not only increased agricultural productivity but also reduced food losses, stronger supply chains and improved access to nutritious diets.

Stakeholders said greater coordination and stronger partnerships would be essential to building a more resilient and inclusive food system capable of improving nutrition outcomes and ensuring households have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.