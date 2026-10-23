Malawi: Chakwera Missed a Chance to Lead From the Front, His Absence Overshadowed MCP's Message

Malawi is in the grip of multiple crises. Fuel shortages are disrupting transport and businesses, power cuts remain frequent, foreign exchange is scarce and the cost of living continues to rise. As hardship deepens, citizens are increasingly looking to both government and opposition for answers.

That context made Thursday's Malawi Congress Party (MCP) press briefing significant.

Many expected party president Lazarus Chakwera to address the nation. As a former president and current opposition leader, he remains one of Malawi's most influential political figures. Instead, the briefing was led by publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila and campaign director Moses Kunkuyu.

There was nothing unusual about that. Political parties routinely use senior officials to communicate their positions. Both Kabwila and Kunkuyu were well within their roles.

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Kunkuyu's message was also an important one. Questioning the absence of clear leadership while President Peter Mutharika is out of the country, he called on Vice-President Jane Ansah to fulfil her constitutional responsibilities and inform Malawians about what is happening.

His broader point was straightforward: when citizens are suffering, leaders should communicate.

But that argument inevitably raises another question. If the MCP believes moments of national uncertainty require visible leadership, why was Chakwera not the one delivering that message?

The issue is not that Kabwila and Kunkuyu spoke. It is that their appearance came at a time when many Malawians wanted to hear directly from the opposition's most senior figure.

Politics is often about recognising moments that demand more than routine communication. This appeared to be one of them.

Chakwera had an opportunity to address the fuel crisis, power shortages, foreign exchange challenges and rising living costs.

He could have challenged the government's handling of the situation while outlining what his party would do differently.

Instead, attention has shifted to his absence.

To be fair, there may have been practical or strategic reasons why Chakwera did not lead the briefing. Without an explanation from the MCP, it would be wrong to assume otherwise.

Yet perception matters in politics.

As a former president seeking to return to power, Chakwera faces higher expectations than most opposition politicians.

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Voters want more than criticism of government failures. They want to see evidence of leadership, judgment and the ability to offer credible alternatives.

The opposition cannot solve fuel shortages or restore electricity supplies. Those responsibilities rest with government. But it can explain its solutions, present its vision and reassure citizens that there is another path.

That is why Chakwera's voice matters.

The government must answer for the country's current challenges and explain how it intends to overcome them. But an opposition that demands accountability must also demonstrate its own readiness to lead.

On Thursday, Malawians were looking for direction and a strong political voice. The MCP delivered its message, but not through its president.

For Chakwera, that may prove to be a missed opportunity.