South Africa: Public Protector to Investigate Bronkhorstspruit Water Crisis

The Public Protector of South Africa (PPSA) will investigate allegations of maladministration, improper conduct and prejudice against the City of Tshwane (CoT) in relation to the water crisis in Bronkhorstspruit.

This after 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported in the area after citizens consumed contaminated water emanating from the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (BWTW).

The PPSA said it received a complaint from a Member of Parliament and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Treasurer-General, Omphile Maotwe, and Willie Spies, the regional leader of the Freedom Front Plus.

"In her complaint, Maotwe alleged that the City failed to chlorinate water supplied to residents by the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant between 24 September and 14 October 2026.

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"She also alleged that the City failed to warn residents that the water was unsafe for consumption during this period, resulting in 408 people, most of them children under the age of four, falling ill. Maotwe further alleged that the City ran out of chlorine due to difficulties experienced with its chlorine supplier.

"Spies, in his complaint, called on the PPSA to investigate alleged maladministration and improper conduct by the City, including the alleged failure to escalate critical information to senior management, inadequate oversight at the water treatment plant and the failure to warn residents about the safety of the water," a statement of the PPSA read.

Subsequently, investigators from the PPSA's office visited the treatment plant to "verify the allegations and establish what interim measures had been put in place to protect residents from unsafe water".

"The investigation team was informed that the plant had been decommissioned as an interim measure to facilitate the cleaning and disinfection of the entire water system. The team was also advised that water tankers would be deployed to supply water to the affected community.

"As an initial step, the PPSA will be approaching the Tshwane City Manager for a formal response to the allegations and further investigation. Meanwhile, the PPSA will work with the Bronkhorstspruit community to monitor the implementation of the City's interim water provision measures," the statement concluded.