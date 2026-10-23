South Africa: Mandela Bay Welcomes Progress On Proposed Nuclear Power Plant

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe has welcomed the acceptance of the final scoping report for Eskom's proposed 5 200-megawatt nuclear power plant at Thyspunt in the Kouga Local Municipality, Eastern Cape.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's decision allows the project to proceed to the full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) phase. It does not, however, constitute authorisation to construct the facility.

Lobishe described the decision as a serious step forward for one of the most significant infrastructure investments ever contemplated for the region and province.

She said the proposed development presents opportunities to strengthen energy security, support industrial growth and create jobs in the region.

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"For too long, the Eastern Cape has been spoken about as a province of potential. A project of this scale gives us the chance to turn that potential into permanent economic strength," Lobishe said.

As the economic engine of the Eastern Cape, the mayor said Nelson Mandela Bay is ready to anchor this investment.

"Our port infrastructure, automotive and manufacturing base, engineering capability and Nelson Mandela University make the metro the natural partner for a development of this magnitude," she said.

Lobishe highlighted five clear opportunities for the region, including:

· Energy security that underpins industrial competitiveness and protects jobs in our manufacturing sector.

· Construction and operational employment over many years. The Mayor will be calling strongly for local recruitment and skills development for young people across the Bay and Kouga.

· Supplier development opportunities for local businesses, small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperatives in logistics, construction, hospitality and support services.

· Skills transfer and research partnerships with universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, building a new generation of engineers, artisans and technicians.

· Investment in roads, water and supporting infrastructure that will serve communities long after construction ends.

The announcement follows an oversight visit to Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in the Western Cape by an Eastern Cape delegation led by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. The delegation included district leadership from Sarah Baartman, representatives of Coega, the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) and the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council (ECSECC), as well as Khoi-San traditional leadership.

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"At Koeberg, I saw firsthand how a nuclear facility operates alongside a host community. We were briefed on its safety systems, environmental management, employment footprint and local procurement practices, as well as its impact on surrounding communities and the natural environment over four decades.

"What we saw confirmed that nuclear power can coexist with coastal communities, tourism and a healthy environment when it is properly managed. I returned with valuable lessons, but more importantly with confidence that Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape are ready to support a project of this nature," Lobishe said.

The mayor acknowledged the rigorous requirements set by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, including detailed studies on wetlands, marine life, the chokka squid fishery, heritage, water security and community impact.

"We welcome this scrutiny. Development that ignores the environment and the people who live alongside it is not development we want," she said.

Lobishe urged residents, fishing communities, heritage organisations and businesses to participate fully in the next phase of public engagement, so that every voice shapes the outcome.

She said the city will continue engaging with all stakeholders, Eskom, Kouga Local Municipality, other State-owned enterprises, organised business, civil society, traditional authorities and the provincial government to ensure that the project's potential benefits are shared equitably across the region.