Nigeria: Kano to Refund N163.5m Excess Hajj Deposits to 500 Pilgrims

Kano — The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board will refund a total of N163.59 million to 500 intending pilgrims who paid N8 million each for the 2027 Hajj exercise.

The Director-General of the board, Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle, disclosed this while announcing arrangements for the refund of excess deposits following the announcement of the final Hajj fare of N7,672,822.

Each of the affected pilgrims is entitled to a refund of N327,178, representing the difference between the initial deposit and the approved fare.

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In a statement signed by the board's Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Abdullahi Dederi, Matawalle urged the affected pilgrims to submit the required documents through their respective local government Hajj centre officers.

The documents include bank account details, a photocopy of the original payment receipt and a formal letter requesting the refund.

He directed the pilgrims to submit the documents on or before Monday, October 26, 2026, to facilitate the commencement of payments.

Zamfara weighs N1.3bn additional cost of accommodation for pilgrims

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Government said it is weighing the options of spending an additional N1.3 billion to secure accommodation closer to the Haram in Makkah for the state's pilgrims during the 2027 Hajj.

Governor Dauda Lawal gave an indication shortly after he received the report of the 2026 Amirul Hajj Committee chaired by the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru, on Wednesday in Gusau.

Lawal, who commended the Amirul Hajj for the successful conduct of the exercise, however, said that the proposed expenditure must be carefully weighed against other pressing development needs of the state.

He commended the committee for its commitment and sacrifices in ensuring a successful pilgrimage, despite the challenges encountered by some pilgrims.

Lawal explained that some challenges were beyond the control of the state government because Hajj operations were subject to the rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which could not be circumvented.

On accommodation, the Governor disclosed that he had received a memorandum from the State Hajj Commission proposing that Zamfara pilgrims needed to be accommodated closer to the Haram to reduce the hardship associated with travelling long distances to the Holy Mosque.

He said the proposal would require additional funding of about N1.3 billion, describing the cost as a major consideration in the state's preparations for the 2027 pilgrimage.

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Lawal assured that he would meet with the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs to discuss possible ways of financing the plan.