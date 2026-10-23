Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Urges Women Religious Scholars to Help Strengthen Society

23 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre called on women religious scholars to play a greater role in strengthening state institutions, promoting social awareness and addressing harmful ideologies, as he attended the closing ceremony of the second annual summit of the Somali Women Religious Scholars Network.

Barre praised the network for its contribution to public awareness and community development, describing women as the backbone of Somali society and highlighting their role in rebuilding communities, education and raising children.

He said the collapse of the Somali state had affected the country's cultural and religious foundations, leaving communities vulnerable to hardship and extremist ideologies.

The prime minister also warned against doctrines that justify violence and the shedding of innocent blood, referring to extremist interpretations associated with Al-Shabaab and other militant groups.

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"Somali women have served our country during difficult times and played visible roles in building the state we have today," Barre said, according to a statement released by his office.

He added that Somali women had helped produce leaders who made significant contributions to the country's state-building efforts, praising mothers for their resilience in the face of difficult circumstances.

Barre urged women religious scholars to contribute more actively to strengthening state institutions, improving social values and promoting sound religious understanding within communities.

He also pledged that his government, known as DanQaran, would play a significant role in developing women religious scholars as leaders.

The summit focused on building community capacity and raising public awareness, with an emphasis on strengthening the contribution of Somali women religious scholars to social development and state-building.

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