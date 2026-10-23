Somalia, EU Military Training Mission Discuss Strengthening Army Capabilities

23 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's army chief, Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, met with the commander of the European Union Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-Somalia), Brigadier General Ivan Falasca, to discuss strengthening military training and improving the capabilities of Somali forces.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in military training, developing the knowledge and skills of Somali National Army soldiers and officers, and improving the quality of training programmes, according to information released about the talks.

The two sides stressed the importance of building a professional and combat-ready national army capable of carrying out its security responsibilities across the country.

They also underlined the need to maintain cooperation and support aimed at improving the quality, competence and operational capacity of the Somali National Army.

The European Union Training Mission in Somalia supports the development of Somali security forces through military training and advice as the country works to strengthen its national security institutions.

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