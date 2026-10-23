Somalia: Somali President Congratulates New Hirshabelle Parliament Leadership

23 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday congratulated the newly elected leadership of the Hirshabelle regional parliament, urging them to strengthen democratic governance and advance the work of the legislature.

Abdihakim Luqman Mohamed was elected speaker of the Hirshabelle House of Representatives, while Abdirahman Abdi Idow and Jama Ali Mohamud were elected first and second deputy speakers, respectively, according to a statement from the presidency.

The three officials were elected on Thursday evening to lead the regional assembly.

Hassan congratulated the new leadership on securing the confidence of lawmakers, expressing hope that they would carry out their constitutional responsibilities with integrity and a strong sense of duty.

He urged them to work towards improving governance, strengthening democracy and accelerating the activities of the regional parliament.

The president also stressed the importance of cooperation among government institutions, maintaining social unity and consolidating peace and development in Hirshabelle.

He said these efforts were important to bringing government services closer to the public and ensuring that citizens could freely choose their leaders.

Hirshabelle is one of Somalia's federal member states, operating under the country's federal system of government.

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