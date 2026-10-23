Kenya: Wetangula - Sifuna Too Green for Presidency

23 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has renewed his criticism of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's presidential ambitions, arguing that Kenya needs a leader with sufficient political experience to become the country's next president.

Speaking during a women's empowerment drive in Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County, Wetangula argued that aspiring presidents should learn from Kenya's political history before seeking the country's top seat.

He said Kenyans were not ready to elect a president without adequate political experience.

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"I observed that Kenyans are not ready to elect a president without adequate political experience," Wetangula said.

The Speaker cited former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, alongside President William Ruto, as leaders who gained valuable political experience before taking over State House.

Wetangula used the event to rally residents behind Ruto's second-term bid.

He highlighted several development projects planned for the region, including the upgrading of the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road, extending the Standard Gauge Railway to Busia through Vihiga, constructing Kidundu Stadium and improving roads and markets.

Wetangula urged residents to support the President's re-election bid, linking the government's development plans to the region's economic prospects.

Sifuna, who has emerged as a prominent opposition voice, has attracted attention over his political future amid divisions within the broader opposition.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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