Kenya: Shocker As World Champion Chepchirchir Suspended for Doping Offence

23 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 - World marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance, EPO.

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 2020 Olympic champion tested positive from an out-of-competition sample, ahead of her win at this year's Sydney Marathon.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir, after an out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO," the agency said.

Jepchirchir is one of Kenya's most decorated long distance runners in recent times, winning an accolade of road races in what is a decorated career.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Her latest race was at August's Sydney Marathon where she clocked 2:18:31 to cut the tape.

It came on the back of a successful 2025 when she atoned for the pain of missing out on her London Marathon title defence to win the world crown in Tokyo.

Jepchirchir clocked 2:24:23 to cross the finish line and add to her collection of major global crowns, which also includes the 2020 Olympic crown in Tokyo and the 2020 World Half Marathon title in Gdynia, Poland.

The 33-year-old is the latest high profile Kenyan athlete to be snapped up by AIU claws, following world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, who was last year suspended for three years after testing positive for diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.