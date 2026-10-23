South Africa: Nigerian National Arrested in Ermelo for Commercial Sexual Exploitation

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian national, following an operation targeting premises allegedly linked to commercial sexual exploitation in the Ermelo Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the Ermelo Magistrate's Court today.

The operation was conducted on 22 October 2026 and involved the Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Gert Sibande District Office, Ermelo SAPS and officials from the Department of Home Affairs.

During the multidisciplinary operation, law enforcement officials searched the premises, in terms of the applicable laws.

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"Six females and one male were found on the property. Preliminary investigations revealed that three of the females were Lesotho nationals, two were Eswatini nationals and one was a South African citizen. All the foreign nationals were found in possession of valid passports," the police said in a statement.

Further enquiries led investigators to the 46-year-old Nigerian national, who was allegedly operating from the property and was found in possession of an expired asylum document.

"Information gathered during the operation suggests that the premises were allegedly being used for activities linked to the contravention of provisions of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act.

"The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged for allegedly renting out rooms to the women," the police said.

Investigations are continuing to establish the full extent of the alleged unlawful activities, including the possible liability of other individuals, who may have knowingly facilitated, benefited from or permitted the use of the premises for criminal purposes.

The Acting Provincial Head of the DPCI in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Bruce Davenport, commended the collaborative effort displayed by all stakeholders involved in the operation and issued a stern warning to those involved in the facilitation of commercial sexual exploitation.