Uganda: Former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu to Be Buried On Sunday

Former Busiro South Member of Parliament Charles Matovu will be buried on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at his ancestral home in Kungu-Lutale along Nakawuka Road, according to a send-off programme released by the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The programme indicates that a public tribute will be held at NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala, on Friday, October 23, at 3pm.

"A public tribute and send-off programme is scheduled for today at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala, as we pray for his soul and salute him for his great contribution towards the cause for a better country," the party said in a statement shared on X.

A requiem Mass is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at St Bruno Sserunkuuma Catholic Church in Kasenge, followed by a vigil at his home in Kungu-Lutale ahead of Sunday's burial.

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Matovu died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on Thursday, October 22, after being transferred from Lubaga Hospital, where he had been admitted following a sudden health complication.

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said Matovu's condition deteriorated rapidly after he developed the complication on Monday evening.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi expressed shock at the former legislator's death, describing him as a brother, comrade and fellow leader.

"Just received very disturbing news concerning the abrupt passing of our brother, comrade and fellow leader, Hon. Charles Matovu, who served as Member of Parliament for Busiro South in the last Parliamentary term and had his victory robbed on gunpoint in the January election," Kyagulanyi wrote on X.

"Very shocking news. May God strengthen all of us," he added.

Matovu, an electrical engineer, was born on April 1, 1985. He represented Busiro South in Wakiso District during Uganda's 11th Parliament, from 2021 to 2026, after winning the seat on the NUP ticket in the 2021 general elections.

He contested the January 2026 parliamentary elections but lost to National Resistance Movement candidate Kenan Opio. Matovu challenged the outcome in the High Court in Entebbe, alleging electoral irregularities and non-compliance with electoral laws.

At the time of his death, the substantive election petition was still pending before the court.

The court's decision on the future of the petition following Matovu's death had not been announced by the time of publication.