Zimbabwe: Man in Court Over U.S.$4 500 Aluminium Window Fraud

23 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

A Harare man has appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of stealing aluminium window and door frames worth US$4 500 after he allegedly failed to install them at a house in Domboshava.

Tendai Chatima appeared in court following his arrest after the complainant, Adrian Chizama the director of Tanstone Pvt Ltd reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on October 3, Chizama engaged Chatima to install aluminium windows and doors at his house in Domboshava.

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Chatima allegedly collected the aluminium windows and door frames from a supplier claiming he was taking them to the complainant's residence for installation.

However, when Chizama later visited the property to check on the progress of the work, he discovered that the windows and doors had not been installed.

The complainant reportedly made several attempts to establish what had happened to the materials but Chatima allegedly continued giving excuses.

The court heard that Chatima later became evasive with his mobile phone no longer reachable prompting Chizama to report the matter to the police.

Police investigations subsequently led to Chatima's arrest.

He allegedly failed to account for the aluminium window and door frames entrusted to him for installation.

The total value of the property involved is US$4 500 and nothing has been recovered.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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