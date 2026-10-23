Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses for Stronger Indigenous Capacity to Drive National Development

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has emphasized for stronger domestic institutional and human capacity, improved coordination among government institutions, and the removal of systemic bottlenecks to accelerate Ethiopia's development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Megech Irrigation and Water Supply Project in Gondar, the Prime Minister emphasized that sustainable national progress depends on strengthening local expertise and reducing reliance on external entities.

Located on the Megech River, a major tributary of Lake Tana in the North Gondar Zone of the Amhara Region, the project is designed to expand agricultural production, improve access to clean drinking water and stimulate economic activity.

With a storage capacity of 185 million cubic meters, the dam is expected to irrigate more than 17,000 hectares of farmland, benefiting tens of thousands of farmers.

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It will also provide a reliable supply of drinking water to Gondar and neighboring towns.

Beyond irrigation and water supply, the project is expected to create additional economic opportunities through urban agriculture, fisheries and tourism development, generating employment for local youth and supporting the regional economy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Abiy stressed that building indigenous institutional and human capacity is essential to ensuring the effective implementation of development projects.

He cited the 19-year delay in completing the Megech project as an example of structural weaknesses that have hindered the timely delivery of public infrastructure.

He said the government had to replace the contractor and restructure the implementation process to bring the project to completion.

The Prime Minister identified delays and the accumulation of unfinished projects as major obstacles to national development, emphasizing the need to address the underlying institutional and administrative challenges.

He also underscored the importance of effective coordination between federal and regional governments, saying stronger collaboration and aligned implementation efforts are necessary to achieve shared development objectives.

PM Abiy further emphasized that development infrastructure belongs to the public and requires collective responsibility for its protection and proper use.

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He urged residents of Gondar to take an active role in safeguarding the project and ensuring that its benefits are sustained.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted the close relationship between peace and development, noting that Ethiopia's historical and civilizational potential can be fully realized only when stability and economic progress advance together.