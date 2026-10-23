Ethiopia's Abiy Inaugurates Major Megech Irrigation Dam

Gondar — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the Megech Irrigation Dam Project in Gondar, a major infrastructure development aimed at expanding agricultural production, improving water supplies and creating economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

The dam, with a storage capacity of 185 million cubic metres, is expected to irrigate more than 17,000 hectares of farmland, directly benefiting tens of thousands of farmers, Abiy said in a statement posted on X.

"Today, we officially inaugurated the Megech Irrigation Dam Project, a major milestone for historic Gondar and its surrounding community," Abiy said.

The prime minister said the project had faced years of delays and implementation challenges before the government resolved obstacles to its completion through its Medemer development philosophy.

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Beyond agricultural irrigation, the dam is expected to provide reliable drinking water to Gondar and nearby towns, supporting efforts to improve access to essential services.

Abiy said the artificial lake created by the dam would also support fisheries, urban agriculture and tourism development, potentially generating employment opportunities for young people and stimulating economic activity in the region.

"The artificial lake will foster urban agriculture, large-scale fisheries, and tourism resorts, creating massive job opportunities for local youth," he said.

The inauguration forms part of Ethiopia's broader efforts to expand irrigation infrastructure, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen water resource management.

Abiy said sustained government monitoring had helped bring the long-delayed project to completion but acknowledged that Gondar required further development investment.

"Gondar still deserves much more development. I urge the public to actively participate in its development," he said.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring that infrastructure investment and economic development benefit communities across Ethiopia.

"We remain dedicated to ensuring Ethiopia's progress is inclusive, benefiting all regions and citizens," he added.

Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)