Uganda: Ssewungu Begins Defence in Kalungu West Election Petition

Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu has begun presenting his defence in an election petition filed by his rival, Ismael Ssemakula, who is challenging his victory in the constituency.

The case is being heard by Justice Joyce Kavuma at the Masaka High Court, where Ssewungu is expected to respond to allegations raised by Ssemakula concerning the conduct and results of the parliamentary election.

Ssemakula is contesting results from four polling stations: St. Josephine Bulawula, Kakunyu Trading Centre, Nalunya CU and Kisagazi. He argues that the results from these polling stations raise questions about the validity of Ssewungu's victory.

The petition has brought the disputed polling stations under scrutiny as the court examines the claims raised by the petitioner and considers the evidence presented by both parties before making a determination.