Africa CDC Supports the AUC Chairperson's Call for the Immediate and Unconditional Lifting of Unilateral Sanctions Against Zimbabwe

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | 25 October 2026

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) supports the call issued on 23 October 2026 by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, for the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed against institutions and individuals of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Africa CDC stands with the people of Zimbabwe and joins the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in supporting this appeal.

As the African Union's public health agency, Africa CDC's position is grounded in its mandate to strengthen public health institutions, prevent and control disease, and reinforce emergency preparedness and response. Barriers affecting health financing and legitimate transactions can complicate procurement, increase costs and undermine access to essential health products and services.

"Health must never be collateral damage in political disputes. No patient should be denied life-saving care, and no health worker should lack essential supplies because of barriers to financing or procurement. Protecting Zimbabwe's health system is part of protecting Africa's health security," said H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

Africa CDC calls for uninterrupted access to medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and essential care, particularly for children, pregnant women and people requiring continuous treatment. Protecting these services must not await the resolution of political differences.

Advancing the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) Agenda requires every Member State to mobilise resources, strengthen its institutions and access essential technologies. Supporting Zimbabwe's capacity to deliver these priorities strengthens collective preparedness across Southern Africa and the continent.

Africa CDC urges the governments concerned to respond to the African Union's appeal. It calls on international partners, financial institutions and suppliers to facilitate legitimate health financing, procurement and technical cooperation, and to remove unnecessary barriers affecting essential services, in support of nationally led priorities, Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Africa CDC reaffirms its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care and national public health institutions in strengthening surveillance, laboratories, the health workforce, and emergency preparedness and response. Working with the African Union, SADC and partners, Africa CDC will continue supporting nationally led efforts to protect Zimbabwe's people.

H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya

Director General

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)