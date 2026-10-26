Sudan: Intensive Int'l and UN Efforts to End Sudan War

Amsterdam / Geneva — A Geneva meeting involving 21 countries has highlighted immediate confidence-building measures, including prisoner exchanges and coordination over Sudan's secondary school examinations, as diplomatic efforts seek to secure a humanitarian truce and pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.

Intensive diplomatic efforts are under way within the international community and United Nations institutions to bring Sudan's war to an end, beginning with a Geneva meeting attended by 21 countries that stressed the need for immediate confidence-building measures.

The UN secretary-general's personal envoy to Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, said the first steps would include prisoner exchanges and coordination between the warring parties over Sudan's secondary school certificate examinations.

Meanwhile, members of the Quad -- Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States -- held meetings in Geneva that the US president's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs described as "extremely productive".

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The discussions focused on ways to continue joint efforts to end the conflict urgently by securing a humanitarian truce, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need, and supporting the vital work of the Quintet to facilitate an inclusive dialogue in Sudan.

The four countries agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Sudan, the adviser said. All parties should use the tools and influence available to them, collectively or individually, to engage with the warring parties and other relevant actors, with the aim of ending the fighting through negotiations.

This should support an inclusive Sudanese dialogue led and owned by Sudanese people themselves and lead to a transition to civilian rule, he said.

In a related development, the US special envoy for African and Arab affairs, Massad Boulos, met Saudi officials to discuss revitalising the work of the Quad. In a post on X, he reaffirmed Washington's commitment to achieving peace in Sudan and allowing the Sudanese people to determine their own future.

A pivotal step

Political analyst and African affairs specialist Dr Mohamed Torshin described the Geneva meeting as a pivotal step.

He said the UN's success in implementing the two measures -- releasing prisoners and coordinating the examinations -- would pave the way for a three-month ceasefire, in preparation for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and military withdrawal.

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Torshin said the proposed approach was consistent with the US vision, but stressed the need for external actors with influence over the conflict to remain neutral in Sudan's internal affairs.

The political process would require civilian forces to reach agreement on a minimum common programme for establishing civilian parliamentary rule, he said.

The greatest challenge, however, remained the military track, particularly the future of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the militias, and whether the Juba Peace Agreement would be incorporated into the political or military process.