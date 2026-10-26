Nigeria: Taraba Attack Death Toll Hits 58 As Residents Lament Neglect

The death toll from Friday's attack on Binnari community in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to 58, including 15 people who drowned while fleeing the attackers.

Meanwhile, the state government has delivered emergency relief materials to families affected by the attack.

The Taraba State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, disclosed the updated casualty figure on Sunday, attributing the increase to the recovery of additional bodies from surrounding bushes and a river following the 23 October 2026 attack.

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The attack, which occurred on market day, reportedly left several houses burnt, property destroyed and families displaced. Residents accused the authorities of failing to protect the community from repeated attacks by suspected bandits.

Providing an update on the casualties, Mshelizah said he had spoken with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, who briefed him on the latest developments.

"I just spoke with the DPO on the latest development in the area. He told me that 23 more bodies were recovered, while another 15 persons who were trying to escape from the attack through the river drowned," he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the victims drowned after a canoe conveying them overturned as they attempted to escape from the attackers.

"Because they were trying to run away from the attackers, they overloaded the canoe, and it capsized in the river. Some of the bodies are missing, while 15 were recovered from the river," he added.

Mshelizah assured residents that the command remained committed to restoring lasting peace and protecting lives and property in the affected community.

However, the attack has triggered outrage among residents, who lamented their community's vulnerability to armed attacks and called for stronger security measures.

A trader identified simply as Adamu accused the authorities of failing to protect residents, alleging that the assailants operated for several hours without encountering resistance.

"We have no government in place. For over four hours, bandits raided our community on market day, killing people at will and destroying goods in the market," he lamented.

A hunter and member of the Youth Security Volunteers Vanguard in Karim-Lamido, Yimita Sunday, said Binnari's remote location, poor road network and inadequate telecommunications services had made it difficult to contact residents and establish the full extent of the casualties.

"I cannot tell you exactly what happened because the place is too far. I have been trying to get in touch with some of our members there, as well as a clergyman I know, but the network has not allowed me to reach them," Sunday said.

He alleged that the attackers spent more than three hours shooting at residents, setting houses ablaze and looting property, while the community remained largely inaccessible to those who could have provided immediate assistance.

Sunday said the difficult terrain and deplorable roads had hampered efforts to reach survivors, leaving affected residents with limited options for escaping to safety or obtaining urgent assistance.

An aide to the Karim-Lamido Local Government Chairperson, Pastor Ephraim Kwachi, said the attackers operated in a guerrilla-style manner before retreating towards settlements in neighbouring Plateau and Bauchi states.

Kwachi said the exact number of casualties was initially uncertain, but he believed more than 40 people had been killed.

"I am not sure of the exact number as of today (Sunday), but the last time I saw the situation, the number of those killed was over 40," he said.

He added that local hunters and vigilantes pursued the attackers into the forest before security personnel arrived, while security operatives had since taken control of the community.

"Life has returned to normal now, but because of the tense situation, I have been unable to go there. Security operatives have, however, taken over the community," he said.

Kwachi disclosed that the council chairperson was in Kaduna State attending the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign when the attack occurred, but returned to Taraba by road on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Government has delivered emergency relief materials to victims of the attack following a directive by Governor Agbu Kefas for immediate humanitarian assistance.

The intervention, coordinated by the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA), included an on-the-ground assessment of the destruction and the distribution of essential supplies to affected families.

Leading the assessment and relief distribution team, TSEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Echuseh Audu, said the intervention aimed to provide immediate succour to victims while the government worked towards the community's recovery.

"We are here on behalf of the Taraba State Government to show solidarity and provide immediate succour to our brothers and sisters in Binnari.

"His Excellency has directed that no victim of this dastardly act be left unattended to," she said.

Audu explained that the distribution marked the first phase of the government's intervention, adding that further assistance would be provided based on an assessment of affected residents' needs.

"This is just the first phase of intervention. The government is committed to not only providing food, shelter materials and essential supplies, but also ensuring long-term recovery and security for the community," she said.

The relief materials included foodstuffs, mattresses, blankets, and other essential non-food items to alleviate the hardship faced by families who lost their homes and livelihoods.

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The TSEMA executive secretary said the agency was assessing the damage caused by the attack to determine additional humanitarian needs, while the state government was working with security agencies to restore peace and normalcy.

She urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could help prevent further attacks.

The relief distribution exercise was attended by members representing Karim-Lamido constituencies in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Anas Shuaibu Didango and Hon. Abner Shittu; the Vice-Chairman of Karim-Lamido Local Government Council, Alhaji Uba Munyarda; traditional rulers; and other community stakeholders.

The lawmakers commended Governor Kefas for his swift response and pledged continued collaboration with the state government to restore peace and stability in the affected community.

The attack has renewed concerns over the security of rural communities in Taraba State, particularly those in remote locations where poor road infrastructure and weak telecommunications services hamper emergency response efforts.

Residents have called for stronger security operations and sustained government intervention to prevent further bloodshed, protect lives and property, and restore public confidence in the authorities.