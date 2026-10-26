Kenya: 'I Am Your Rival' After President Names Him Main Political Competitor - Kalonzo Tells Ruto

Nairobi — Wiper Patriotic Front and Ukombozi Alliance Party Leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has declared himself President William Ruto's main political rival, describing the Head of State's recent remarks as the most honest admission he has made in four years.

Kalonzo was responding to Ruto's assertion that he was working hard to outshine him, saying the President's acknowledgment confirmed the political competition between the two leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kamikau, Tharaka Ward, on Saturday, October 24, Kalonzo said Ruto's remarks demonstrated that the opposition was setting the pace in the country's political landscape.

"I am your rival," Kalonzo declared, welcoming the President's recognition of him as his principal political competitor.

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He described the acknowledgment as a significant admission by the Head of State, arguing that Ruto's concerns about his political activities reflected the growing influence of the opposition.

According to Kalonzo, the President's focus on matching his engagements demonstrated that the opposition was increasingly challenging the administration.

The Wiper leader maintained that his political mission was driven by a commitment to change Kenya's leadership, saying he believed God was using him to deliver the country from what he termed the "predator regime."

Kalonzo declared that his objective was to send Ruto home through the democratic process and restore leadership that addresses the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

He reiterated his commitment to the broader Ukombozi movement, saying the struggle for political change would require the collective efforts of opposition leaders.

The former Vice President also maintained that his political activities were focused on addressing the country's challenges rather than engaging in personal confrontations with the President.

Kalonzo further defended his recent political engagements, citing a demanding schedule that took him to Machakos, Mombasa, London, Rome and Bondo within three days.

He said the engagements were undertaken without using a private jet or public funds, insisting that his political activities were not financed by taxpayers.

The opposition leader used the account of his travels to contrast his approach with the President's criticism of his political engagements.

He maintained that his movements across the country and abroad were part of his efforts to engage Kenyans and advance the opposition's political agenda.

The Wiper leader also criticised Ruto over what he described as continued propaganda, distortion of his statements and personal attacks against opposition leaders.

He accused the President of using the launch and relaunch of small development projects as opportunities to attack political opponents instead of addressing the economic and social challenges facing Kenyans.

Kalonzo argued that the country needed leadership focused on the cost of living, the welfare of citizens and the delivery of meaningful development.

He maintained that political rhetoric and personal attacks would not distract him from his campaign for change.

The opposition leader said his focus remained on the future of Kenya and the struggles facing ordinary citizens.

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Kalonzo reaffirmed his commitment to working with fellow opposition leaders in pursuit of political change, saying the effort to remove the current administration was a collective responsibility.

He said the Ukombozi movement would continue mobilising Kenyans around the need for a different political direction.

The Wiper leader's remarks come amid growing political activity as opposition leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His response to Ruto's comments underscores the emerging political contest between the President and opposition figures seeking to challenge his administration.

Kalonzo maintained that no amount of propaganda or political attacks would derail his commitment to the opposition's agenda.

He said the ultimate objective remained delivering political change and addressing the concerns of Kenyans.