Africa: DA Within 1.2% of Overtaking ANC As South Africa's Largest Party

press release

South Africa is on the brink of a historic political breakthrough.

The latest national polling places the Democratic Alliance at 28.4%, just 1.2 percentage points behind the ANC on 29.6%. The gap between the two parties has narrowed to the point where the DA is now within striking distance of becoming South Africa's largest political party.

The DA is also on track to emerge as the largest party in many of South Africa's major metros, and if DA voters get out and vote, we could achieve majorities in many places.

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For the first time in our democratic history, the prospect of the DA overtaking the ANC is not a distant ambition. It is within reach.

This is a remarkable moment for South Africa. The ANC's decades-long dominance is collapsing, and millions of South Africans are looking to the DA as a credible alternative that can govern, deliver and get municipalities working for all.

Across the country, the DA is competing to win in every community, and South Africans are ready to place their confidence in a party with a proven record of delivery.

The local government elections on 4 November present an opportunity to translate this momentum into a historic electoral result.

A strong performance would not only position the DA to lead governments in more municipalities, but would also lay the foundation for the DA to become South Africa's largest political party nationally in 2029.

This election is about more than which party finishes first. It is about demonstrating that South Africa can move beyond the failures of the ANC and the instability of chaotic coalitions.

It is about building municipalities that work, delivering reliable services for all, creating an environment for investment and jobs, and putting honest, accountable government at the centre of public life.

The DA has shown what is possible where we govern. We now have an opportunity to bring that standard of government to more communities across South Africa.

The latest polling confirms just how competitive this election has become. The difference between the DA and the ANC is now so small that the final outcome will be determined by the choices South Africans make at the ballot box.

South Africa is entering a new political era. The DA is closer than ever to becoming the country's largest party, and the opportunity for change has never been greater.

On 4 November, South Africans have an opportunity to make history and open a new chapter of opportunity for all.

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In this election, your DA vote can get more of South Africa's towns and cities working for everyone than ever before.