Tanzania: Sauti Za Busara Unveils Line-Up, Moves Festival to March

Dar es Salaam — SAUTI za Busara has unveiled the artist line-up for its 24th edition, scheduled for March 19-21, 2027, in Stone Town, Zanzibar, with the festival moving from its traditional February dates to accommodate the timing of Ramadan.

The three-day festival will bring together artists from across Africa, the Dhow Countries and beyond to celebrate music, culture and diversity.

Among the artists announced are Tanzanian performers Dulla Makabila, Damian Soul, Turunesh and Hilary More; South African artists Yugen Blakrok, Linda Sikhakhane and Zawadi Yamungu; and Mozambican musicians António Marcos and Isabel Novella.

The line-up also includes Nawal from Comoros, Kenyan artists Elsy Wameyo and Christine Kamau, Samira Brahmia from Algeria, Maurício Pazz from Brazil, and Black Jesus Experience from Australia.

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Zanzibar will be represented by Siti & The Band, Brainboy & Tarazoukband, Rahat Zamaan Taarab Orchestra and Mr Zeze, alongside other performers, including Ras Gwandumi & Bongo Roots, Mannyok, Madiakanou and Swahili Encounters.

According to the Festival Director, Journey Ramadhan, although Sauti za Busara has traditionally been held in February, for next year the 2027 edition would take place in March to accommodate the timing of Ramadan.

The adjustment is intended to allow artists, audiences, local communities and partners to participate more fully in the festival.

The 2027 edition will be held under the theme "Let Them Shine", supported by UNICEF, with a focus on children's rights and wellbeing.

Through music, the festival aims to raise awareness of issues affecting children, inspire action and promote opportunities for every child to learn, grow and succeed.

The theme adds a social dimension to the festival's established focus on African music, cultural expression and community connections.

"For more than two decades, Sauti za Busara has been more than a music festival. It connects African artists with new audiences, industry opportunities, and the world, while celebrating Zanzibar's culture and community," said Festival Director Ramadhan.

"As we enter a new chapter with the 2027 edition, we are proud to continue this work by bringing diverse African voices to Zanzibar, supporting artists and creating meaningful connections through music," Ramadhan added.

Organisers have announced that early-bird tickets for the 2027 festival are now available, encouraging audiences to book in advance and secure the current ticket price.

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The festival's 24th edition will continue its tradition of bringing together musicians and audiences from different backgrounds, reinforcing its role in promoting African musical talent and cultural exchange.