Somalia: Somaliland Bars Tickets Issued Through Somalia's BSP

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Development on Sunday ordered an immediate halt to the acceptance of tickets issued through Somalia's Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) for departures from Somaliland's airports, including previously purchased return tickets.

The directive establishes mandatory ticketing and travel-agent licensing requirements for departures from Hargeisa Egal International Airport and Berbera International Airport, the ministry said in a statement dated Oct. 25.

"Effective immediately, tickets issued through Somalia's Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) will not be accepted for departures from airports in the Republic of Somaliland, regardless of the date of issuance," the ministry said.

"This restriction also applies to previously issued tickets, including return tickets."

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Under the directive, passengers departing from Somaliland must obtain tickets through authorised airline channels. These include official airline websites, mobile applications, airline ticket offices, airport ticket counters and travel agents licensed by the Department of Civil Aviation Regulation and Air Transport.

The department will provide affected airlines with a list of travel agents identified as potentially non-compliant. Airlines must notify those agents and require them to regularise their licensing status, where applicable, by Oct. 31.

"Effective 1 November 2026, airlines may maintain ticketing and distribution arrangements only with travel agents who meet Somaliland's applicable licensing and authorization requirements," the statement said.

The ministry also instructed airlines to review existing bookings and ticketing arrangements, establish ticket-verification procedures and notify passengers affected by the changes.

"Airlines must review their ticketing systems, distribution agreements, and existing bookings; establish appropriate ticket-verification procedures; and inform affected passengers of the new requirements," it said.

Airlines must coordinate with the department and relevant airport authorities to minimise disruption and ensure orderly implementation, according to the statement.

The department will oversee implementation within its regulatory authority. All affected airlines, representatives, agents and distribution partners must cooperate with the authorities and comply with the directive's requirements and deadlines, the ministry said.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)