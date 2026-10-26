Tanzania Opens the Lid On 730bn/ - Set for El Niño Preparedness

Dodoma — THE government has clarified that the Sh730 billion associated with preparations to address the effects of El Niño is not a newly allocated budget, but rather the total estimated resources required by various institutions to implement planned activities during the 2026/2027 financial year within their approved budgets.

The government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, said the clarification was intended to dispel misleading information regarding the use of the funds.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma, Msigwa said the government had prepared a national plan for El Niño preparedness and response following a forecast by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) indicating the possibility of a strong El Niño event during the 2026/2027 period.

He said the phenomenon could lead to heavy rainfall, floods, landslides and disease outbreaks, making early preparations necessary to protect the lives and property of citizens.