Africa: Chapo Calls for Cooperation to Protect Africa's Strategic Minerals

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has called for stronger cooperation among African countries and international organizations to protect the continent's natural resources amid growing international competition for strategic minerals, natural gas and oil.

Speaking at the 12th Tana Forum in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, on Saturday, Chapo argued that geopolitical rivalries and the global energy transition require African countries to coordinate their efforts to ensure that natural resources contribute to the development of the countries that possess them.

The Head of State drew attention to the timing of the discovery of major natural gas reserves in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado in 2016 and the emergence of terrorism in the region in 2017, suggesting that the proximity of the two events was too striking to ignore.

"We discovered gas reserves in 2016 in Cabo Delgado, and around the same time, terrorism appeared in 2017. It is too much of a coincidence that wherever resources are discovered, terrorism also appears," Chapo said, calling for African countries to unite to protect their resources.

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Speaking at a high-level panel entitled "Building an African Model for Peace and Sovereignty in an Era of Geopolitical Rivalry", which also featured Ghanaian President John Mahama and Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Chapo also called for reform of the United Nations Security Council to grant Africa permanent representation.

"The continent's absence from these positions limits its participation in decisions on international peace and security. The African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other regional organizations must strengthen their role in preventing and resolving conflicts", he said.

Referring to Mozambique's fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, Chapo highlighted regional military cooperation, bilateral collaboration with Rwanda, coordination with Tanzania and the involvement of local forces.

He also thanked SADC countries that contributed to the regional military mission, SAMIM, and stressed the importance of continued security cooperation with Kigali.

He added that Tanzanian forces deployed along the border help prevent insurgents from entering Mozambican territory.

According to Chapo, Mozambique's experience demonstrates the importance of combining regional cooperation, bilateral agreements and community participation in combating armed violence.

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According to Chapo, areas previously occupied by insurgents had been freed from terrorist control, although sporadic attacks continue. He acknowledged that the violence still causes population displacement and creates a need for humanitarian assistance.