Zimbabwe: Shock As Boy (7) Dies After School Fight With Agemate

25 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A SEVEN-year-old learner, Anotida Makoto, died after an altercation with another 7-year-old pupil at Zengenene Primary School grounds in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province, police have confirmed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred on Friday, October 23, 2026.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, the victim reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness following the fight with the other learner.

"He was pronounced dead upon arrival at St Paul's Musami Hospital," Commissioner Nyathi said in a statement.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are underway.

Parents, guardians, and school authorities were urged to promote conflict resolution and supervision among learners to prevent similar tragedies.

The name of the other learner involved has been withheld due to their age.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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