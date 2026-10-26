Zimbabwe: 'New Modern Workspaces At Glen View Area 8 Furniture Hub to End Years of Deadly Fires, Squalor', Says Government Official

25 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ACTING Minister of Information Paul Mavima says government's new modern workspaces in Harare's Glen View suburb will end years of deadly fires and squalor that have haunted furniture makers in Area 8.

Speaking after a tour of Glen View, Mbare Musika, Epworth and the Mabvuku Interchange last Wednesday, Mavima said government is not just policing Glen View but building a new modern site for entrepreneurs, then renovating the old one.

The tour, which included Harare Metropolitan Minister of State Charles Tawengwa and Information deputy minister Omphile Marupi, also covered the new Mbare Musika Market built two-and-a-half years ago under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model (PPP). Mavima said the government is working with City of Harare to resolve uptake issues, so the facility is fully occupied before modernising the old market.

Glen View's new infrastructure is set to accommodate 3,500 entrepreneurs, more than double the current 1,400.

In Epworth, the delegation toured a waste management facility benefiting over 20,000 women who sort, compact and sell plastic, paper and metals, plus a clinic project, a green building built with local skills, and a UN Women-supported workspace with a crèche so mothers can work while children play safely nearby.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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