Zimbabwe: Mabvuku Interchange 90% Complete - Roadworks to Eliminate Blackspot for Traffic Jams and Accidents

THE daily traffic hell for motorists using Harare-Mutare highway is almost over, with the Mabvuku Interchange now 90 percent complete and due for handover next month.

The interchange at the notorious junction of Harare Drive and Harare-Mutare Road will separate speeding highway traffic from local traffic feeding Mabvuku, Tafara, Ruwa and Msasa - eliminating the deadly conflict points that have made the spot a blackspot for jams and accidents.

Project Manager for Premier Rocks, Brighton Mashonganyika, said focus is now shifting to the next phase of the Greater Harare Interchanges Project.

"The interchanges are meant to separate traffic and ease congestion along the Harare-Mutare Highway," Mashonganyika said.

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He was speaking during a tour organised by the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry on Wednesday being led by acting Information minister Paul Mavima, Harare Metropolitan Province minister Charles Tawengwa and deputy minister Omphile Marupi.

Mashonganyika said construction at Mabvuku has reached an advanced stage and the project will be handed over to the Transport ministry next month.

The contractor has already moved to the next battleground the Msasa Interchange where piling and foundation works are underway. Equipment will then be moved to Delport Road for construction of the trumpet interchange.

The project, which commenced in September 2025 after bush clearing and creation of detour routes, is part of the broader Greater Harare Interchanges Project targeting congestion hotspots including Jaggers/Msasa, Delport Road and Seke Road.

Once complete, Delport Road will provide a 19-kilometre surfaced link connecting Mutare Road to Airport Road and Seke Road, creating a direct alternative route for traffic heading to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Chitungwiza without passing through the city centre.

The Harare-Mutare Highway is a strategic section of the Beira Corridor, carrying heavy commuter, national commercial and regional freight traffic linking Zimbabwe with the Port of Beira in Mozambique via Forbes Border Post.

The Mabvuku Interchange is one of the flagship infrastructure projects under the Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.